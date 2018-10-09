Catholic World News

Low turnout annuls Romanian vote defining marriage as union of a man and a woman

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 92% of Romanians who took part in a referendum voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to define marriage as the union of a man and a woman. However, the amendment failed because fewer than 30% of eligible voters took part in the referendum.

