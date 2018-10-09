Catholic World News

Senate committee hears testimony on threats to religious liberty

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are witnessing a global crisis in religious freedom, with profound humanitarian and national security consequences for our nation,” said Thomas Farr, president of the Religious Freedom Institute. In the US, “religious liberty is increasingly, and disastrously, being treated as an illicit and unconstitutional claim of privilege by religious people, and a front for bigotry and hatred.”

