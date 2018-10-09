Catholic World News

Indian lawmaker: ‘it is time to launch a drive to get rid of Christian missionaries’

October 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: In May, India’s president nominated Rakesh Sinha to the upper house of the nation’s parliament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!