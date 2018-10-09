Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput, at Synod, criticizes ‘LGBTQ’ in Church documents, says working document engages in ‘false flattery’

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “If we lack the confidence to preach Jesus Christ without hesitation or excuses to every generation, especially to the young, then the Church is just another purveyor of ethical pieties the world doesn’t need,” Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia said at the Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment.

