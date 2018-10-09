Catholic World News

Synod press briefing: sexual abuse and role of women are in focus

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The synod is not about sexual abuse of minors,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta said at the October 8 briefing. “I don’t expect quick answers here.” He added that the slow speed of justice for abuse victims “is a problem that causes a lot of pain to Pope Francis, I can say this first hand.”

