USCCB leaders meet with Pope Francis

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On October 8, Pope Francis received Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the conference’s vice president, Archbishop José Gómez, along with the general secretary, Msgr. Brian Bransfield, and the adjunct general secretary, Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill. In the hours following the meeting, neither the Holy See nor the USCCB issued a statement about what was discussed.

