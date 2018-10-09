Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes Vatican statement on McCarrick, calls on bishops to ‘reaffirm communion’ with Pope

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I welcome the statement of October 6 from the Holy See which outlines additional steps Pope Francis is taking to ensure the faithful are protected from the evil of sexual assault,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo. “We urge all in the Church, particularly the bishops, to reaffirm our communion with Pope Francis who is the visible guarantor of the communion of the Catholic Church.”

