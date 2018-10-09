Catholic World News

Chilean archbishop who was Vatican official faces abuse charges

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Francisco José Cox, 84, was ordained as a Schönstatt father in 1961. He served as Bishop of Chillán (1974-81), Secretary of the Pontifical Council for the Family (1981-85), and Archbishop of La Serena (until his 1997 resignation at the age of 63).

