Prelate saddened by administration decision to cut refugee admissions to 30,000

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I worry and pray for those refugees left in harm’s way by this decision,” said Bishop Joe Vasquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Many in the world fleeing war, persecution and religious discrimination continue to desperately need our support.”

