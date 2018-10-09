Catholic World News

Connecticut bishop, at Synod, discusses abuse crisis, need for beautiful, transcendent liturgy

October 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport said that the sexual abuse of minors “is both a crime and a sin that has undermined the confidence and trust that young people must have in the Church’s leaders and the Church as an institution,” and that it needs to be addressed “so that they may again trust their priests and bishops to exercise true spiritual fatherhood, serve as adult figures in their lives, and as authentic mentors of faith.”

