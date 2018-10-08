Catholic World News

Judge finds St. Louis ‘abortion ordinance’ discriminatory and unconstitutional

October 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has now been made aware that it is unconstitutional to require pro-life organizations to hire or rent property to abortion proponents, and that it is illegal to require pro-life employers to include abortion coverage in their employee health plans,” according to the statement from the public interest law firm.

