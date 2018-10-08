Catholic World News

In Synod address to youth, Pope laments ‘scandalous clericalism,’ populism

October 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing 7,000 youth (video), the Pope also warned that contemporary technology can harm our ability to have “concrete” relationships with others. “Don’t let yourselves be bought, don’t let yourselves be seduced, or enslaved by ideological colonization,” he added.

