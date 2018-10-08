Catholic World News

Divorce ‘does not correspond to the original intention of the Creator,’ Pope tells pilgrims

October 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 7 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Mark 10:2-16, the Gospel reading of the day.

