Cardinal Ouellet deplores ‘blasphemous’ Viganò letter, confirms Vatican had urged McCarrick to undertake life of prayer and penance

October 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s most recent statement, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops said that Cardinal Theodore McCarrick had been “strongly advised not to travel and not to appear in public” and had been urged to undertake “a discreet style of life, of prayer and penance for his own good and that of the Church”—even if he was not the subject of canonical sanctions. Cardinal Ouellet added that Pope Francis received an “enormous quantity of verbal and written information” from all the Vatican diplomats he met on June 23, 2013, the day Archbishop Viganò said he warned the Pope about McCarrick.

