Vatican pledges ‘thorough study’ of McCarrick documents

October 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father has decided that information gathered during the preliminary investigation be combined with a further thorough study of the entire documentation present in the Archives of the Dicasteries and Offices of the Holy See regarding the former Cardinal McCarrick, in order to ascertain all the relevant facts, to place them in their historical context and to evaluate them objectively,” according to the Vatican statement.

