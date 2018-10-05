Catholic World News

Indian bishop denied bail on rape charge, further charge added

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who faces a criminal charge of rape brought against him by a nun, has been denied bail by an Indian court. The bishop, who has consistently said that he is innocent, now also faces a criminal complaint for allegedly seeking to bribe witnesses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!