Catholic World News

Australian prelate apologizes to youth for failures to convey Catholic traditions

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the Synod of Bishops, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia made an apology to young Catholics for the harm done by the sex-abuse scandal. He also apologized for the “unbeautiful and unwelcoming liturgies” that young people typically encounter, and for the failure of Church officials to provide them with the full riches of Catholic tradition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!