Catholic World News

English cardinal may be questioned about charges against predecessor

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster is likely to face questions from an independent investigative body about the response to sex-abuse complaints lodged against his predecessor, the late Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor. A Vatican investigation of the charges was reportedly cut short at the demand of Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!