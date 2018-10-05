Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah declines post at Synod

October 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah was elected as a member of the “information committee” for the Synod of Bishops. But the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship declined the position for “personal reasons.”

