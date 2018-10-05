Catholic World News
US bishops’ Respect Life reflection recalls Our Lady of Guadalupe, Aztecs’ human sacrifices
October 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In US dioceses, Respect Life Sunday is October 7; this year’s theme is “Every Life: Cherished, Chosen, Sent.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
