Catholic World News

13 states now investigating dioceses over abuse of minors

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on NBC News

CWN Editor's Note: The headline refers to 13 states, and the text of the report names the following 12 states: Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!