Florida attorney general launches website to report abuse by priests

October 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Any information you provide by filling out this form will be used for an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to identify any institutional child sexual abuse and subsequent cover-ups before and after the Vatican ratified the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” according to the attorney general’s website.

