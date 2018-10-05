Catholic World News
China-backed rebels target Myanmar Christians
October 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The separatist United Wa State Army (UWSA) recently expelled a priest and five nuns from Myanmar’s Shan State (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!