Catholic World News

Ireland: human trafficking is theme of Church’s day for life

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic community can make a real difference to help solve this problem—to help victims find freedom and live life to the full,” the bishops’ conference stated in materials it prepared for the day (October 7).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!