Catholic World News

Students arrested for stealing 500 items from French, Belgian churches

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Voix du Nord (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The students, who are about 30 years old, live in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, a French city on the Belgian border.

