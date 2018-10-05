Catholic World News

China tightens control of religious websites

October 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to a recent notice from the State Administration for Religious Affairs, “No organization or individual can use texts, pictures, audio or visual materials to live broadcast or show taped broadcasts of [people] worshipping Buddha, burning incense, lay believers receiving Buddhist precepts, chanting, worshipping, giving Mass, providing baptisms or other religious activities.”

