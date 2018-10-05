Catholic World News

Federal court backs Illinois priest who fired music director in same-sex marriage

October 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The former music director filed suit against the Archdiocese of Chicago and one of its parishes; he alleged that the priest created a “hostile work environment.”

