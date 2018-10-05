Catholic World News

Church in Mexico begins ‘missionary year’

October 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, entrusted the year to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

