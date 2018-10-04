Catholic World News

Two Chinese bishops at Synod, but others still barred from travel to Rome

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung of Hong Kong applauds the presence of two Chinese bishops at the Synod meeting, but notes that many other Chinese prelates remain unable to travel to Rome. The two bishops participating in the Synod are ranking officials in Catholic organizations that are recognized by the government but not by the Holy See.

