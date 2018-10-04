Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal declines to answer prosecutor’s questions

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, Chile, has invoked his right to remain silent, declining to answer questions from prosecutors investigating sex-abuse charges. The cardinal has been accused of covering up evidence of abuse.

