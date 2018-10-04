Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller confirms investigation of English cardinal was blocked

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a conversation with LifeSite News, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), confirmed that a CDF investigation of abuse charges against the late Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor was not completed. Although he declined to confirm or deny reports that Pope Francis ordered a halt to the inquiry, the cardinal observed that only the Pope can judge a cardinal.

