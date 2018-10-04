Catholic World News

Police searches at Michigan’s Catholic dioceses

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Michigan law-enforcement officials served search warrants on all the Catholic dioceses in the state on October 3, as the state’s attorney general began to carry out his pledge for a thorough investigation of sexual abuse.

