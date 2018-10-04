Catholic World News

Chinese official: pact allows for ‘self-managed and independent’ Church

October 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Wang Meixiu of the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences tells the AsiaNews service that the Vatican-China agreement allows for a “self-managed and independent” Catholic Church. He says, however, that the officially recognized Church will no longer be “independent” of the Pope, while the Patriotic Association will be “a voluntary popular organization” to which membership is optional.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!