Using ex-FBI agents, lay group pledges ‘Red Hat Report’ on world’s cardinals

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The organization, the Better Church Governance Group, has named a Catholic University of America professor and two Baylor University professors as research editors for the report.

