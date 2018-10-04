Catholic World News

Cardinal: foreign mercenaries are undermining the Central African Republic

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Armed groups and those who support them have the hegemony over the assets of our country,” said Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, as he warned against mercenaries who “undermine coexistence and complicate dialogue.”

