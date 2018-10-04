Catholic World News

Vatican official calls for renewed missionary impetus

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Mexico, Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, referred to “the weaknesses present within the Church: little consideration of Christian initiation, spirituality centered on the political dimension of faith, few priests poorly distributed, scarce missionary formation in seminaries, evangelization carried out with little ardor, failure to accompany the lay missionaries.”

