Brazilian bishop: Catholics should back candidates who support indigenous rights, land reform

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop André de Witte, who leads the Brazilian bishops’ pastoral commission, warned against candidates “who do not protect the value of life and family and disregard the right to respect, health, education, housing and environmental protection.”

