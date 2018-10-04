Catholic World News

Federal court upholds ‘so help me God’ in citizenship oath

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The court described the phrase as “a recognition that, since this Nation was founded and until the present day, many Americans deem that their own existence must be understood by precepts far beyond the authority of government to alter or define and that willing participation in civic affairs can be consistent with a brief acknowledgment of their belief in a higher power, always with due respect for those who adhere to other beliefs.”

