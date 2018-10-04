Catholic World News

Number of undernourished people in the world rises to 821 million

October 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Food and Agriculture Organization (UN)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (10/4 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story and described it as a “dramatic and forgotten emergency.”

