Tackle climate change to assist the Pacific region’s poor, Caritas says in report

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “People have already died in the struggle against climate change, and the poorest people in the Pacific are on the frontlines—those on coastal edges, or reliant on subsistence supplies,” said the regional Caritas director. “For us in Oceania, the 1.5 [degree Celsius] target is an imperative for survival.”

