‘Overcome the scourge of clericalism,’ Pope says in Synod’s opening address

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are a sign of a Church that listens and journeys,” Pope Francis emphasized as the Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment began. The Pontiff expressed hope that the Synod will “plant dreams, draw forth prophecies and visions, allow hope to flourish, inspire trust, bind up wounds, weave together relationships, awaken a dawn of hope, learn from one another, and create a bright resourcefulness.”

