Chaldean patriarch welcomes new Iraqi president

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With Iraq’s prime minister having executive authority, President Barham Salih plays a largely ceremonial role. Salih, a Kurd who is viewed as a moderate, was a torture victim under Saddam Hussein’s regime.

