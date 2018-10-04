Catholic World News

Taiwan’s ambassador to Holy See welcomes Vatican-China accord

October 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Taiwan’s ambassador to the Holy See welcomed the recent Vatican-China accord on the appointment of bishops: “for the first time, the Chinese Communist Party recognizes the Pope as leader of the Catholic communities in China.” He also cited Taiwan’s foreign minister, who said, “Taiwan is the David to China’s Goliath, and we will prevail.”

