Pope’s approval ratings dropping in US, survey shows

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Public support for Pope Francis has dipped sharply this year, according to a new survey by the Pew Forum. Pew found that the percentage of American Catholics who say that the Pope is doing an “excellent” or “good” job has dropped by 14 points since January. Among Catholics who attend Mass weekly, only 34% give the Pontiff high grades for handling the sex-abuse crisis; in 2015 that figure was 67%.

