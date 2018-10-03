Catholic World News

Pope Francis opens Synod of Bishops on youth, calls for ‘capacity to dream and to hope’

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis opened the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (October 3-28), which is devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” Preaching on memory and hope, the Pope prayed for the grace not to be “extinguished or crushed by the prophets of doom and misfortune, by our own shortcomings, mistakes and sins.”

