Catholic World News

Exorcisms are increasingly valued in the Church, leading exorcist says

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Bamonte, president of the International Association of Exorcists, also cautioned against “people who perform exorcisms without being exorcists.”

