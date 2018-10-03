Catholic World News

DR Congo: bishops’ conference criticizes candidate’s use of Pope’s image

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A presidential election is scheduled to take place in December, and an image of Pope Francis appears on a campaign poster for the candidate of the ruling party.

