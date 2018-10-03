Catholic World News

Increasing numbers of Catholic missionaries come from Mexico

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “More and more faithful from this country leave to bring the Good News of Christ to distant lands,” said Archbishop Giampietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, as he spoke of “the presence of so many Mexican missionaries, priests, men and women religious, but also lay people and families, who leave their land to bring faith everywhere in the world.”

