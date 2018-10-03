Catholic World News

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The delegation, led by Cardinal Claudio Hummes (Brazil) and Cardinal Pedro Barreto Jimeno (Peru), discussed human rights violations against indigenous persons.

