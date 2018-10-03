Catholic World News

Congressional committee hears testimony on China’s persecution of Christians

October 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on House Foreign Affairs Committee

CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Farr of the Religious Freedom Institute said that “with respect to Vatican diplomacy, I am concerned that the recent Sino-Vatican Provisional Agreement will not improve the lot of Catholics in China, much less the status of religious freedom for non-Catholic religious communities. Rather, it runs the risk of harming religious freedom in China.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!